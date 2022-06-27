Bulwell Morrisons to offer weekday evening meals for under a fiver - and kids eat free

Every weekday from 3pm, a ‘daily special’ will be discounted, offering a saving of up to £3.89 on the individual product price.

The meal on offer will rotate each day and customers can choose from British roast chicken served with chips and coleslaw, a hearty chicken tikka masala, a nine-piece breakfast brunch, a British cheeseburger served with chips and coleslaw and the ultimate beer-battered fish and chips. The offer includes a drink and vegetarian alternatives are also available.

Each of these Morrisons classics will be priced at just £4.99.

A classic cheeseburger with chips and coleslaw is one of the weekday evening meals Morrisons will be offering for less than a fiver

In a further offer, kids can now eat free all day with the purchase of any adult meal meaning a family of four can enjoy a meal out together for just £9.98.

Ali Lyons, head of Morrisons cafés, said: “We know how hard it is for our customers at the moment and we want to make sure they are still able to enjoy a meal out, even on a budget.

"We’ve handpicked these favourites so that no matter what day it is, our customers can enjoy a saving.”

Morrisons £4.99 offer will be available in its 406 cafés nationwide, including Bulwell, after 3pm every weekday.

Chicken tikka masala is also on the special offer menu

The ‘daily specials’ on offer are:

Monday

Roast chicken with chips and coleslaw.

Cheese & onion quiche with chips and coleslaw

Tuesday

Chicken tikka masala

Mac ‘n’ cheese

Wednesday

Breakfast brunch.

Full vegetarian breakfast

Thursday

Cheeseburger with chips coleslaw

Vegetarian burger with chips and coleslaw

Friday