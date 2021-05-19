Bulwell's Mellors Group invests £2 million into its Skegness venues
Following a year of closures due to the Covid pandemic, Bulwell-based Mellors Group is excited to announce the grand reopening of both of its indoor attractions this month at Skegness Pier and neighbouring theme park Fantasy Island this month.
Both venues have been dramatically improved dramatically over the past 12 months, with new attractions and rides coming from an investment of £1 million each to each site.
Skegness Pier has added three new attractions – Playa at the Pier, a stunning bar area filled with stylish pool pods, Clip ‘n Climb, with 14 exhilarating climbing frames and activities, and children’s play arena, Hero Zone
Fantasy Island’s outdoor attractions re-opened on April 12 and now it’s indoor ones are set to follow suit this month.
The theme park has introduced the thrilling Spinning Racer ride to its outdoor offerings this year and is set to welcome a variety of indoor attractions this summer including Harrington Flint’s Island Adventures and The Guardian.
Edward Mellors, company director at Mellors Group said: “We know there’ll be a lot of people who are very excited to get back to Skegness this summer.
"Our £2 million investment into two of the key attractions, will ensure our seaside town is seen as a must-visit seaside resort this year.
“We’re excited to officially reopen both our indoor venues fully to all UK families.
"It’s been a long lockdown and we can’t wait for everyone to get back to having family fun by the sea.”
Mellors Group has also secured a charity partnership for the next 12 months with When you wish upon a Star.
The children’s charity was set up in 1990 and its main mission is to grant the wish of children with life-threatening illnesses and subsequently help to transform the lives of families across the UK.
Through their partnership, Fantasy Island will supply When you wish upon a Star buckets and cans at the theme park and will also provide packages including day trips to both Fantasy Island and Skegness Pier.
The Mellors Group is also working with the Government on a Kick Start scheme that has been set up to get 16-24 year-olds back into work again as both venues continue to expand.