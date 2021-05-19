Bulwell's Mellors Group invests £2 million into its Skegness venues

Both venues have been dramatically improved dramatically over the past 12 months, with new attractions and rides coming from an investment of £1 million each to each site.

Skegness Pier has added three new attractions – Playa at the Pier, a stunning bar area filled with stylish pool pods, Clip ‘n Climb, with 14 exhilarating climbing frames and activities, and children’s play arena, Hero Zone

Fantasy Island’s outdoor attractions re-opened on April 12 and now it’s indoor ones are set to follow suit this month.

The Mellors Group is re-opening Fantasy Island and Skegness Pier's indoor attractions

The theme park has introduced the thrilling Spinning Racer ride to its outdoor offerings this year and is set to welcome a variety of indoor attractions this summer including Harrington Flint’s Island Adventures and The Guardian.

Edward Mellors, company director at Mellors Group said: “We know there’ll be a lot of people who are very excited to get back to Skegness this summer.

"Our £2 million investment into two of the key attractions, will ensure our seaside town is seen as a must-visit seaside resort this year.

“We’re excited to officially reopen both our indoor venues fully to all UK families.

"It’s been a long lockdown and we can’t wait for everyone to get back to having family fun by the sea.”

Mellors Group has also secured a charity partnership for the next 12 months with When you wish upon a Star.

The children’s charity was set up in 1990 and its main mission is to grant the wish of children with life-threatening illnesses and subsequently help to transform the lives of families across the UK.

Through their partnership, Fantasy Island will supply When you wish upon a Star buckets and cans at the theme park and will also provide packages including day trips to both Fantasy Island and Skegness Pier.