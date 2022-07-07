Business chief says Prime Minister's resignation causes more uncertainty

The business body that supports Hucknall and Bulwell and the rest of Nottinghamshire has urged Parliament to ensure there is no long period of uncertainty following Boris Johnson’s resignation as Prime Minister.

By John Smith
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 4:29 pm
Mr Johnson quit this morning amid mounting pressure from his own party, as well as Opposition parties, to go.

But the East Midlands Chamber says this has now created a period of uncertainty which businesses could do without as they continue to deal with the economic challenges the country is currently facing.

Scott Knowles, chamber chief executive, said: “One of the main purposes of Government should be to provide a stable environment for businesses to thrive – enabling them to create the jobs and life opportunities that underpin a successful country.

Scott Knowles, East Midlands Chamber chief executive

“But the paralysis of the past few days, with whole departments being effectively rudderless, heaps further uncertainty on firms at a time when they are already trying to navigate stormy waters.

“The insular focus within Westminster is diverting attention away from the everyday business of Government, in which the mission of creating economic prosperity in regions such as the East Midlands should be high on the priority list.

“We need to know what the plans are for levelling up and tackling the very real cost of doing business crisis, which is hampering firms’ ability to breathe life into

an ailing economy.

“Big policy agendas are in a state of stasis.

"What’s important now is to have a clear path forward so that businesses can have confidence the big issues are going to be tackled.”

