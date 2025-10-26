A new government plan is opening up high-paying, secure careers for workers 🔋

The Government has unveiled the UK’s first national plan to recruit and train clean energy workers

Around 400,000 new jobs are expected by 2030, with demand for plumbers, electricians and welders among others

Five new Technical Excellence Colleges will train young people for high-quality, well-paid roles in renewables and nuclear

Entry-level clean energy jobs pay on average 23% more than similar roles in other sectors

The plan also supports veterans, ex-offenders and oil and gas workers to retrain for green careers

Britain’s clean energy sector is about to supercharge, with the Government forecasting 400,000 new jobs by 2030.

From electricians and plumbers to welders and engineers, a new generation of high-quality, well-paid roles is opening up across the country, and young people, career changers, and skilled tradespeople are set to benefit.

On October 19, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband unveiled the first ever national plan to recruit and train workers needed for the UK’s clean energy mission.

Backed by both public and private investment in renewables, nuclear, and other low-carbon technologies, the Government expects employment in the sector to nearly double, reaching 860,000 jobs by the end of the decade.

Around 400,000 new, GREEN jobs are expected by 2030, with demand for plumbers, electricians and welders among others

“Communities have long been calling out for a new generation of good industrial jobs. The clean energy jobs boom can answer that call,” said Miliband.

The plan aims to ensure these roles are not only plentiful but also high quality, with world-class pay, strong workplace protections, and union involvement.

The plan identifies 31 priority occupations, including plumbers, electricians, and welders, where demand is particularly high.

Entry-level positions in clean energy often pay 23% more than similar roles in other sectors, with average salaries in wind, nuclear, and electricity networks exceeding £50,000 – well above the UK average of £37,000.

To meet these targets, five new Technical Excellence Colleges will train the next generation of clean energy workers.

Skills pilots in Cheshire, Lincolnshire, and Pembrokeshire, backed by £2.5 million, will support new training centres, courses, and career guidance.

Existing workers in oil and gas can transition into clean energy roles via upskilling programmes, including the ‘energy skills passport,’ now expanding to nuclear and electricity grid sectors.

Veterans and ex-offenders are also being supported with tailored schemes to bring their transferable skills into the sector.

How to apply to clean energy jobs and careers

For anyone looking to enter the booming clean energy sector, the Government has made it easier than ever:

Visit the Clean Energy Jobs Plan online – The official guide lists priority roles, training opportunities, and career pathways: gov.uk/clean-energy-jobs-plan

The official guide lists priority roles, training opportunities, and career pathways: gov.uk/clean-energy-jobs-plan Check local Technical Excellence Colleges – Apply for courses or apprenticeships in your area.

Apply for courses or apprenticeships in your area. Upskill through sector programmes – Existing workers can access specialised retraining through grants and skills pilots.

– Existing workers can access specialised retraining through grants and skills pilots. Explore veteran and ex-offender programmes – Organisations like Mission Renewable help match skills to available clean energy roles.

– Organisations like Mission Renewable help match skills to available clean energy roles. Search public and private sector vacancies – Many employers now advertise roles with fair pay, union rights, and long-term career prospects.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.