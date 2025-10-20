Brits may face delays accessing apps, online services, and financial platforms today 📉

A major internet outage is affecting websites, apps, and online services worldwide

The disruption is linked to Amazon Web Services (AWS), which confirmed technical issues today

UK banks and digital financial platforms like Lloyds, Halifax, Coinbase, and Xero are impacted

HMRC and DWP payments may face delays due to the outage affecting cloud infrastructure

AWS is working to resolve the problem, and users are advised to monitor official updates

A major internet outage has struck just as Brits prepare for the start of a new working week, disrupting websites, apps, and online services around the world.

The source of the problem appears to be Amazon Web Services (AWS), which has confirmed it is facing technical issues today (Monday, October 20).

In a statement released shortly before 9am BST time, AWS said: “We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region.

“This issue may also be affecting Case Creation through the AWS Support Centre or the Support API. “We are actively engaged and working to both mitigate the issue and understand the root cause.

“We will provide an update in 45 minutes, or sooner if we have additional information to share.”

AWS powers cloud computing and API infrastructure for countless major websites and apps worldwide, meaning the outage is causing widespread disruption just as the UK gets back to work.

But which financial services are being affected this Monday morning, and will the outage affect important payments like benefits paid out my HMRC? Find our full, regularly updated roundup below:

Which financial services are affected?

The ongoing Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage has disrupted several financial services in the UK, affecting both traditional banking platforms and digital financial tools.

Customers of major UK banks have reported issues accessing their accounts and services. Among the banks affected are:

Bank of Scotland

Lloyds Bank

Halifax

These disruptions are believed to be linked to the AWS outage, which has impacted various online services globally.

In addition to traditional banks, several digital financial platforms are experiencing outages, such as:

Coinbase

Xero

Square

These platforms rely on cloud services and are currently facing technical difficulties. As AWS works to resolve the issues, users are advised to monitor official updates from their financial institutions and service providers.

Will the outages affect HMRC and DWP payments?

Downdetector, a site that monitors online service problems, recorded a surge in reports Monday morning, with over 2,681 complaints about AWS, and around 500 reports of issues on the HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) website by 9am.

Both the DWP and HMRC utilise cloud-based infrastructure, including services provided by AWS, to manage and process benefits payments.

Given the current AWS outage, there is a possibility that some payments, such as Universal Credit, Child Benefit, or Access to Work support worker payments, may experience delays.

If you were expecting a payment today and it hasn't arrived, consider the following steps:

Check your bank account: Verify that the payment hasn't been processed but is pending in your account.

Verify that the payment hasn't been processed but is pending in your account. Monitor official channels: Keep an eye on updates from the DWP or HMRC regarding the status of payments and any known issues.

Keep an eye on updates from the DWP or HMRC regarding the status of payments and any known issues. Contact the relevant department: If the payment is significantly delayed, reach out to the DWP or HMRC for assistance. Be prepared for potential wait times due to increased call volumes.

If the payment is significantly delayed, reach out to the DWP or HMRC for assistance. Be prepared for potential wait times due to increased call volumes. Document your communication: Keep records of any correspondence or interactions with the relevant departments for future reference.

While the AWS outage is affecting various services, the DWP and HMRC are likely working to mitigate any disruptions, but it's advisable to stay informed through official channels and reach out for assistance if necessary.

