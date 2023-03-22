A firm favourite with people from across Nottinghamshire, its Easter range includes everything from giant chocolate bunnies to traditional simnel cakes.

With bakers set to bake 140,000 of the classic hot cross buns, which are available in store at £2 for a pack of four, traditional simnel cake is also available to buy either as a whole cake for £7.75, or a slice for £2.95.

Chocoholics also have plenty to choose from, with a selection of Easter lollipops ranging from 60p to £1.65. Chocolate rabbits in a variety of different sizes from mini to medium are available from £1.10 to £5.

Some of Birds Bakery's Easter range.

A giant chocolate rabbit weighing in at a one kilogram and measuring up to 47 centimetres can also be purchased online for £50, including delivery, or just £35 if you opt to collect in-store – a centrepiece sure to wow.

Cake and biscuit fans are not forgotten either, with packs of handcrafted Easter tarts, cupcakes, shortbread rabbits and gingerbread Easter eggs.

For those who have family gatherings planned, or simply a big sweet tooth, the Easter Hunt Pack, an online exclusive available for delivery across the UK Mainland for £37, includes a range of chocolate lollies and rabbits, as well as three white chocolate-covered gingerbread rabbits.

Many of the Easter treats can also be ordered online and delivered to buyers’ homes using the Birds By Post, with some available on Just Eat and UberEats too.

Birds Bakery Easter range

Lesley Bird, Birds chief operating officer, said: “Easter is a time for bringing families together over delicious food - two things that are so important at Birds Bakery.

“Hot cross buns will always be our favourite Easter treat; our bakers have spent years perfecting our recipe, so we know they remain a customer favourite too. That’s why we’re baking 140,000 of them this year.

“This Easter we’ve also expanded our range of chocolate too. As they’re made in our own chocolate room, it gives us the opportunity to have some fun, hence the 1kg giant chocolate rabbit.”