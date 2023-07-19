Your Co-op Travel, which has a branch on High Street, Hucknall, has been named regional agency of the year for Central England for the 10th consecutive year at the prestigious Travel Weekly agent achievement awards.

Launched more than 25 years ago by Travel Weekly, the annual awards are regarded as the highest honour in the industry for travel agencies and agents and recognise excellence in a range of categories and

specialisms.

Co-op Travel. High Street, Hucknall. (Photo by: Google Maps)

A glittering awards ceremony was held in London and was hosted by television and radio favourite, Mark Wright, alongside Travel Weekly editor-in-chief Lucy Huxley.

The award winners are selected based on voting by travel industry suppliers including tour operators, airlines, cruise lines and tourist boards, with some categories decided by panels of expert judges.

Alison Holmes, The Midcounties Co-operative travel business head of retailing, who accepted the award, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been named Central England large regional agency of the year for the tenth year running.

“This award is testament to the passion, dedication, and expertise of the colleagues in our 71 travel agencies as well as the head office team in Walsall.

“With Covid behind us and holiday bookings now exceeding 2019 levels, our high street travel agencies are busier than ever and their commitment to customer service is unwavering.