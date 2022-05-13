Hucknall woman's new cafe venture will cater for all

Kirsty Stevenson and her partner Scott McIntyre – who also run popular company K&S Balloons & Confectionery Ltd – are taking over a unit at the junction of Low Moor Road and Portland Street on Kirkby and are calling their new venture The Teacup.

They say the premises, formerly known as Angie’s Café, will cater for all, offering breakfasts, afternoon teas, dessert platters, and themed afternoons.

There will also be tea parties for children too.

The Tea Cup cafe opens this weekend

Kirsty said: “The opportunity came up and so we thought we would go for it.

“We have a couple of other businesses too at the moment so this adds to what we are doing.”

Scott and his mum will be running the kitchen at the premises, with another woman working there too.

They have installed new sinks, shelves and appliances, as well as a new ‘bean to cup’ coffee machine.

Kirsty and Scott have also signed up for The Tea Cup Allotment, where they plan to grow some produce for use in the café.

As part of the work to bring the cafe up to date, Kirsty has been trying to source old photos of the premises.

She hopes to have a gallery of old photos to show what the shop, and the area, was like in times gone by.

As part of her research, she was put in touch with 101-year-old Stan Drabble, whose family was well known in the area as they used to run a newsagent on Low Moor Road, at the same spot as the new cafe.

In fact, Stan will be the guest of honour when The Teacup opens for the first time this weekend on Saturday, May 14.

Stan himself hit the news a couple of years ago when at Easter the lifelong Nottingham Forest fan was given a special delivery by the club of some Easter eggs.

Kirsty said: “We feel so honoured and we cannot wait to meet him and have a cuppa and a chat.”