Packaged bank accounts could save you money – but some people should avoid them 💰

Packaged bank accounts charge a monthly fee but include perks like travel, phone, and breakdown insurance

They work best for people who travel, drive, or own expensive gadgets, saving hundreds if used correctly

Always check the policy details, exclusions, and costs before signing up – not all accounts offer real value

Joint accounts can double the cover for the same fee, but only if you fully trust your partner

Martin Lewis’ team lists top accounts offering cashback, rewards, and comprehensive insurance for families and couples

Packaged bank accounts divide opinion.

For some, they’re a no-brainer, a convenient bundle of insurance and perks that can save hundreds of pounds a year. For others, they’re a needless expense that quietly drains their balance each month.

Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert (MSE) team calls them the “Marmite of banking”, and says that whether they’re worth the fee entirely depends on your personal situation.

Here’s what you need to know before signing up, and which accounts currently offer the best value.

What is a packaged bank account?

A packaged bank account works just like a normal current account; you can receive your wages, pay bills and spend with a debit card, but you’ll also get extras such as insurance or cashback in exchange for a monthly fee.

Typical perks include:

Mobile phone insurance (often covering accidental damage, theft or loss)

Worldwide travel insurance

UK car breakdown cover

Gadget insurance

Other bonuses, such as cashback, interest-free overdrafts, or fee-free spending abroad

Monthly charges range from around £10 to £30, depending on the provider and the quality of cover.

Are they worth paying for?

Packaged accounts work best for people who:

Regularly travel abroad

Own a car

Have expensive smartphones or gadgets

Want peace of mind from bundled protection

But for those who rarely travel, don’t drive, or already have cheap standalone insurance, these accounts often cost more than they save. The MSE team’s golden rule is simple: only pay for what you’ll actually use.

Start by multiplying the monthly fee by 12 to see what the account costs you each year. For example, a £15/month fee means £180 annually. Then, check if you could buy equivalent cover separately for less.

If you can get travel, phone and breakdown insurance for under £180, you’re better off sticking with a free account and arranging the cover yourself.

But if the bundled perks would otherwise cost more (or if you value the convenience of one monthly payment) a packaged account could make sense.

MSE notes that the included insurance is often “high-end”, so even if it’s slightly pricier, the protection level may be stronger than standard standalone policies.

How to get the most out of a packaged bank account

Most packaged accounts cost the same whether they’re held by one person or two. That means you can double the cover for the same monthly fee by opening a joint account; a big win for couples who both travel or drive.

But Lewis’ team adds a cautionary note: only open a joint account if you completely trust your partner. A shared account means linked credit files, and in some cases, financial control can be used abusively. Never feel pressured to open one.

Are there any catches?

Packaged accounts can be great value, but only if the insurance actually applies to you. The MSE team warns against assuming you’re covered for everything; always check for exclusions.

Some travel insurance, for instance, excludes winter sports or has strict limits on age and medical conditions. Others may charge extra for family cover.

You must also declare any pre-existing medical conditions to the insurer. If you don’t, your travel insurance could be invalidated. If your health changes after opening the account, contact the insurer again before travelling (cover is reassessed every year).

The best packaged back accounts currently available

Free for several months if you switch:

Club Lloyds Silver Service rating: 49% 'great'Account info:- Monthly fee: £11.50 (£138/year)- Minimum pay-in: £2,000/month (£5/month fee otherwise)- Overdraft: 27.5% or 49.9% EAR variable (first £100 at 0%) Effectively 17 months free after £200 cashback. Includes mobile phone cover, UK & Europe family travel insurance (to age 65), and UK roadside breakdown (no home start/onward travel). Also offers fee-free overseas spending and a yearly reward (e.g. Disney+ or cinema tickets). Must pay in £2,000+/mth or pay £5 extra. Nationwide FlexPlus Service rating: 90% 'great' Account info:- Monthly fee: £18 (£216/year)- Minimum pay-in: None- Overdraft: 39.9% EAR variable (0% up to £50) Effectively nine months free after cashback. Includes family mobile phone cover, worldwide family travel insurance (no age limit), and UK & Europe breakdown cover. No gadget cover, but offers a £50 0% overdraft buffer. Must switch from a non-Nationwide account with 2+ Direct Debits, pay in £1,000+, and use the debit card once within 31 days.

Comprehensive cover, good for families & couples:

