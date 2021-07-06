New Hucknall One-Stop shop to open next week
A brand new One Stop shop is set to officially open its doors in Hucknall next week.
The store, on Shepherd Street, will be opening for the first time on Friday, July 16 and will be open from 7am to 9pm each day, including Sundays, thereafter.Owner Vipin Patel is also planning to invite local people and schoolchildren down to be part of the event.
The plans were first submitted to Ashfield District Council back in April and the store is the latest addition to the large housing development on the old Rolls Royce site in the town
The shop will sell a range of household groceries and items, as well as alcohol and other essentials
Vipin said: “We decided to open the shop in this location because we could see there was a clear call for it.
"There was a market for a shop like this in this part of Hucknall so I’m confident people will support it and we will do well.”