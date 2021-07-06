New Hucknall One-Stop shop to open next week

The store, on Shepherd Street, will be opening for the first time on Friday, July 16 and will be open from 7am to 9pm each day, including Sundays, thereafter.Owner Vipin Patel is also planning to invite local people and schoolchildren down to be part of the event.

The plans were first submitted to Ashfield District Council back in April and the store is the latest addition to the large housing development on the old Rolls Royce site in the town

The shop will sell a range of household groceries and items, as well as alcohol and other essentials

Hucknall's new One Stop store will open next week

Vipin said: “We decided to open the shop in this location because we could see there was a clear call for it.