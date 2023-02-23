It has installed its service in the areas of the Larwood estate in Kirkby, and the Jasmine Gardens and Willow Field estates in Annesley and Newstead.

These areas were previously under-served by large operators which had not investedin their infrastructure, leaving residents and businesses struggling with slow internet speeds.

Ineedbroadband recognized the need for reliable and fast internet services in these areas and decided to take matters into its own hands.

Fibre being installed in Annesley

The company invested in building its own full fibre network, bringing ultra-fast and reliable internet services to the community.

Adrian Robinson, Ineedbroadband managing director, said: “We are proud to have brought full fibre internet to these areas, where residents and businesses were previously struggling with slow internet speeds. We believe that everyone should have access to reliable and affordable internet services, regardless of where they live.”

Ineedbroadband is now looking to build out more fibre networks in other under-served areas, including housing developments, villages and business parks.

The company is committed to serving communities that have been neglected by larger operators and will always look at an area, no matter how small, to see how they can help.

Mr Robinson said: “We are a small local business and we care about our customers. We want to make a difference in the communities we serve and provide them with the best possible internet services. We believe that our i-fibre full fibre internet service is the future of internet connectivity and we are excited to bring it to more areas.

Ineedbroadband is also offering a range of affordable plans for its i-fibre full fibre internet service, with speeds up to one gigabit per second, making it one of the fastest and most reliable internet services in the area.

The company is committed to providing excellent customer service and support, with a team of dedicated professionals always on hand to assist customers with any queries or issues.