Star Wars Outlaws is poised to make a splash in the gaming world, offering a fresh take on the beloved galaxy far, far away.

Developed by Massive Entertainment, known for hits like Tom Clancy's The Division and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the game breaks new ground as the first major Star Wars title not tied to Electronic Arts since the end of their exclusive agreement with Disney.

As Ubisoft takes the helm, the game promises a quintessentially “Ubisoft” experience, blending expansive open-world exploration with rich narrative and intricate gameplay mechanics.

Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Star Wars Outlaws follows the exploits of Kay Vess, a charismatic rogue on a mission to pull off a high-stakes heist.

Players will navigate through diverse environments across planets and space, engaging in combat, stealth and strategic gameplay alongside a colorrful cast of characters.

But where can you find the best pre-order deals for Star Wars Outlaws, and what perks do you get with each of the game’s three “editions”. We sent our best Bothan spies to the Outer Rim of the internet to find the best offers....

What is Star Wars Outlaws?

In Star Wars Outlaws, players take control of Kay Vess, a young rogue who must recruit a team of like-minded scoundrels to pull off a major heist and settle a debt with a crime syndicate.

Combat is a mix of melee attacks and blaster use, but stealth tactics are also available for bypassing or neutralising enemies.

Vess’ toolkit includes a grappling hook and an electronic hacking device, while her cute alien companion Nix can scan, interact with objects and either distract or attack enemies.

Players can traverse planetary surfaces on a speeder bike, but will also travel between planets and explore planetary orbits and moons aboard a starship called the Trailblazer.

Throughout the game, players interact with four factions, with their choices and actions affecting Vess’ reputation with each.

A high reputation opens access to new locations and missions, while a low reputation may result in mercenaries being sent after you.

When can I play it?

Star Wars Outlaws is currently scheduled to be released on Friday 30 August 2024.

However, those who pre-order the Gold or Ultimate Editions of the game will be able to play Outlaws up to three days before the official launch date.

It will be released on PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X/S. Unfortunately, no plans are in place to bring the game to last generation consoles like the PlayStation 4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch.

Where is the best place to pre-order Star Wars Outlaws?

As mentioned, there are three ‘editions’ of Star Wars Outlaws to choose from.

There is, of course, the Standard Edition, the cheapest version of the game that comes with just the base game included.

Then there are the Gold and Ultimate Editions, which come complete with in-game pre-order bonuses, early access to the game and the Season Pass, which will grant you access to future downloadable content (DLC) packs at no extra cost.

For more information on what perks you get with each edition of Star Wars Outlaws, head to Ubisoft’s official website.

We’ve listed the best deals we could find at the time of writing below, for every platform and edition of the game. Simply click on the link for each to be taken to the respective pre-order page.

(Note that CDKeys provides digital downloads, not physical copies)

Standard Edition

Gold Edition

Ultimate Edition

Will Star Wars Outlaws be on Game Pass?

Sadly for Game Pass subscribers, Star Wars Outlaws will not be available on the service at launch. However, it will instead be part of Ubisoft's Ubisoft+ subscription.

You will need to opt into the service’s "Premium" tier for access to day-one titles on PC and Xbox, costing £14.99 per month.

But that means if you're hesitant about purchasing Star Wars Outlaws because of the game's cost, you could give the Ubisoft+ service a try, even if only for a month.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on Star Wars Outlaws! Are you excited about exploring the galaxy as Kay Vess? Which edition will you be pre-ordering? Share your thoughts and what you're most looking forward to in the comments section.