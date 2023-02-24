The charitable fashion brand, which sells “lovingly hand-picked recycled clothes”, was founded by two former Nottingham Trent University students in 2009.

The new store, which is situated on the upper mall, adds to the centre’s already strong line up of unique fashion brands, including vintage and retro clothing retailers, Damaged Society and Rebel Clothing, as well as household names like John Lewis & Partners, Urban Outfitters, River Island and Next.

The arrival of White Rose at the shopping centre marks the brand’s eighth shop in the city, all found in prominent locations across Nottingham, including Hockley, Market Square and Market Street.

White Rose at Victoria Centre

As well as creating three new permanent roles, its team will be on the look-out for about 20 volunteers to fill the store’s day-to-day operations.

With the aim of reducing fast fashion’s impact on the environment and minimising waste, shoppers will find a range of second-hand men’s and women’s clothing, accessories and footwear.

Its offering of pre-loved items also features a mix of premium and high-street brands, including the likes of Ralph Lauren, Miss Selfridge, Adidas and Zara, among others.

Nigel Wheatley, Victoria Centre director, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome White Rose to the centre; a charitable fashion brand, founded here in Nottingham, making a real difference not only to the industry, but also our local community.

“Since the first store opening back in 2009, we’ve seen the positive impact White Rose has had in encouraging the uptake of pre-loved clothing and the reduction of waste.”

Lee Reynolds, White Rose general manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring White Rose in to Victoria Centre. The centre has so much history within Nottingham and we can’t wait to be a part of that.

“The new flagship store will give Victoria Centre’s shoppers the opportunity to buy excellent second-hand fashion for a great cause. As we will be selling menswear and womenswear, we hope we are able to open up affordable, sustainable fashion to everyone.”