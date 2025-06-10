The supermarket’s latest perk makes using its car parks even sweeter ⚡️

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco now rewards EV drivers with Clubcard points for charging at its car parks

Earn 1 point for every £1 spent using Pod Point chargers at participating stores

Get 2,500 bonus points (worth up to £50) for signing up to Pod Drive home charging

Offer is exclusive to Tesco Clubcard members – free to join online

Points from public charging appear within 7 days of your session

The UK’s biggest supermarket is giving electric vehicle (EV) drivers a powerful new reason to plug in – offering up to £50 in reward points through a fresh partnership with charging firm Pod Point.

The biggest boost comes for those who sign up to Pod Drive, the company's home charging subscription.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New customers will get a massive 2,500 Clubcard points, worth £25 in Tesco vouchers – or £50 when spent with Clubcard Reward Partners such as easyJet holidays, Disney+, and English Heritage.

(Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

But that's not all. As of last week (June 4), EV drivers can now earn Clubcard points every time they charge their car at participating Tesco stores.

You'll get one point for every £1 spent when using Pod Point’s Vauxhall-branded public chargers located in Tesco car parks across the UK.

To qualify, you’ll need to be a Clubcard member – it’s free to join online, and you’ll instantly unlock exclusive prices in-store and online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To claim the 2,500-point welcome bonus, you must begin your Pod Drive subscription via Pod’s website and link your Tesco Clubcard account during sign-up. Points will be credited once your home charger is installed.

“Our customers have long been able to collect points on fuel from Tesco, but now they can do the same when charging their EVs,” said Tesco’s Sharma Wilson. “It means you can park, plug in, and shop – while racking up points towards your next reward.”

Melanie Lane, CEO of Pod Point, added: “We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with Tesco. Making EV charging part of people’s daily routines – whether at home or while shopping – helps accelerate the shift to electric.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.