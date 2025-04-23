Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Entertainer is expanding its partnership with Tesco from April 2025

A curated toy range will launch in Tesco Express branches nationwide

Shoppers can expect grab-and-go toys, seasonal lines, and the latest crazes

Most products will be priced between £1.50 and £7, ideal for impulse buys

The move builds on The Entertainer’s existing presence in 850 larger Tesco stores

One of the UK’s best-known toy retailers will soon be popping up in thousands of Tesco stores across the country.

The Entertainer is strengthening its collaboration with the supermarket by launching a curated toy range in 2,010 Express convenience stores from April 2025.

Building on its existing presence in 850 Tesco supermarkets, the new rollout will bring a selection of best-selling and seasonal toys to customers

Of course, given the limited space in Tesco Express stores, it won’t be possible to stock The Entertainer’s full product range.

Instead, customers will find a curated selection designed to suit the convenience store environment — smaller items that appeal to a wide range of shoppers, from parents picking up a treat to last-minute gift buyers.

(Photo: RICCARDO MILANI/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images) | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

The range will focus on smaller, grab-and-go products and the latest toy crazes, ensuring that what's on offer is both relevant and in demand with kids.

Prices will remain family-friendly, with most items ranging between £1.50 and £7, ideal for impulse purchases or small rewards

Whether it’s a pack of Hot Wheels cars, a cuddly TY plush, or a creative Addo activity set (one of The Entertainer’s exclusive private label brands), the range aims to deliver variety in a format that fits the convenience shopping experience.

The retailer’s group chief executive Andrew Murphy said: “We are thrilled to enlarge our successful partnership with Tesco by introducing our ranges to their convenience-format stores – putting even more of Tesco’s shoppers within easy reach of our outstanding toy offer.

“One year-in, our collaboration with Tesco has delivered everything we’d hoped for. We look forward to building on these great foundations with such a supportive and accomplished partner and to further demonstrate the strength and versatility of our ‘Toy Box’ retail solution for multi-category retailers.”

Tesco head of strategy and partnerships Pauline Chisholm added: “We are delighted to bring easy access to great toys for every budget to even more customers by extending our partnership with The Entertainer to include our Express stores.

“We are confident that our customers will appreciate the chance to pick up some of the latest and most popular toys close to home, as well as in our large stores.”

