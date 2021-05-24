Why McDonald's restaurants in Hucknall and Bulwell might not have everything on their menus

Animal Rebellion used trucks and bamboo structures at the four distribution sites to stop lorries from leaving depots.

The sites are in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester,

The group was demanding McDonald's committed to becoming fully plant-based by 2025.

Animal Rebellion blockade McDonald’s distribution centres across the UK

Animal Rebellion said it wanted to cause ‘significant disruption’ to the McDonald's supply chain, which it claims will impact roughly 1,300 restaurants.

McDonald’s has several outlets across the area, including at Ashgate Road in Hucknall and Springfield Retail Park in Bulwell.

A McDonald's spokesman said: "Our distribution centres are currently facing disruption.

"We are assessing the impact on deliveries to our restaurants and to menu items.

"We apologise to our customers for any disappointment caused."

James Ozden, a spokesperson for Animal Rebellion, said: “The meat and dairy industry is destroying our planet, causing huge amounts of rainforest deforestation, emitting immense quantities of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals each year.

"The only sustainable and realistic way to feed ten billion people is with a plant-based food system.