Council plan to give Hucknall High Street businesses 'expert advice' met with mixed response

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But the proposals from Ashfield Council have been met with scepticism and anger from some residents and local business owners, who feel this won’t be the answer to their long-term futures as the town continues to grow and incorporate housing and retail developments like Byron Park.

A six-month programme, led by high street experts, will help businesses unlock new ideas and fresh approaches to increase footfall in the town’s retail areas and make the most of trading opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme is being funded using some of the £3.2m allocated to Ashfield Council from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) – fund aimed at building pride in local communities and increasing life chances as part of the Levelling Up agenda.

Hucknall High Street

The council has appointed SaveTheHighStreet.org (STHS) to deliver the programme.

STHS is an industry-led movement with an advisory board of more than 200 high street businesses and retail experts, a fast-growing community of local champions and dozens of other partners across both public and private sectors.

The Hucknall programme will see STHS work with individual businesses in Hucknall town centre, Annesley Road and Watnall Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each business will have access to JO – a unique business support tool used in a range of ‘accelerator’ programmes to help make the most of trading opportunities.

Experts will also ‘deep dive’ into each business to find out what help and support can benefit them most.

There will also be access to an online event where top tips from across the UK will be shared.

The STHS team will be out and about in the area over the coming weeks and will be connecting with local businesses and individuals to make sure everyone who needs to know about it does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Bennett, executive director of place, at the council, said: “High Streets up and down the country have changed significantly in recent years. Retailers and businesses have been faced with some big challenges, including the surge in online shopping, the fall-out from the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

"Ashfield’s high streets have not been immune from that.

“We know how important high streets are to our communities and it’s why we’re excited about the opportunities this partnership with STHS gives businesses in Hucknall.

“Our ambition is to make Ashfield a great place to live, work and visit.

"We continue to secure significant investment across the district and this programme is another example of our determination to help revitalise our high streets and town centres.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Holden, community director at STHS, added: “We are delighted to be working with Ashfield Council to provide dedicated support to Hucknall’s high street businesses as part of this pilot programme.

"We have seen some great results in other areas recently and we look forward to getting started.

“Having access to the JO accelerator is like having a whole team at your fingertips.

"The programme will help to develop and implement a plan to boost local footfall for the town’s high street businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you run a retail outlet or business in Hucknall and want to know more, please email [email protected]

However, not everyone has greeted the news with such joy and took to the Dispatch’s Facebook page to voice their concerns.

Richard Johnson wrote: “Ashfield Council did nothing to help us at Peppers Stores, they held our project up by at least six months with not allowing us shutters to protect our glass and shop front.

"We have invested heavily in our store and all we received was obstacles from ADC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to know where or how all this money is going to be spent.

"Biggest threat to us is the drug users/shoplifters – they are costing shops a lot of money.

"ADC needs to deal with the crime first, then look at tidying up the town centre to make it look more attractive.

Vince Valentine posted: “Trying to breathe new life in to something they've killed. I'm sure the charity shops, umpteen barbers, nail bars, estate agents and bookies will apprecireciate it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Abthorpe posted: “Make parking free all day every day and then Hucknall can finally compete with Bulwell on a level playing field.”

Jill Curtis said: “Should have done that when we were losing all the shops years ago."

Ian Brough wrote: "All they do is try and plaster over cracks. They should’ve been acting years ago!”

David Hartley posted: “Expert advice? I was at a few meetings with the council and local shop owners when the regeneration of Hucknall High Street was to commence with the pedestrianisation of a large section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Here we are now with a bit of tired looking pedestrianisation, a few market stalls Fridays and Saturdays but no new high street names.

"And now they want to give the surviving businesses expert advice?

"How about following through with the full regeneration plan for a start?

"You’ve had a little win with The Range taking Wilko – more luck than judgement that one.