Deadline extended for Nottingham hospitality businesses to apply for vital grants

Applications are encouraged from hospitality businesses which have been unable to fully reopen, or which remain closed.

These include cafes, bars and pubs, hotels and accommodation, night clubs and Shisha bars, theatres and cinemas and events spaces and event providers

Grants are also available for businesses in the supply chain to affected sectors.

The deadline for hospitality to businesses to apply for grants from Nottingham City Council has been extended. Photo: Google

Managing the impact of Coronavirus on the city’s economy and job market is a priority for Nottingham City Council.

Nottingham-based companies with specific employee training requirements and Nottingham based skills and employment support organisations which deliver training and qualifications to help unemployed residents secure jobs, are also asked to consider applying for a grant.

To date, £10 million in discretionary grants has already been paid out to more than 6,500 businesses in Nottingham city, with more available to those yet to apply.

In addition to grants, all applicants will also be supported by the council’s employment and skills services, Nottingham Jobs and the Skills Access Hub, which will provide advice on skills development, training and recruitment.

Coun Rebecca Langton, portfolio holder for skills, growth and economic development, said: “Nottingham has always had a varied and vibrant hospitality offer to visitors, both locals and tourists.

"Sadly, it is these businesses who have seen the biggest fall in custom during the pandemic, something which has affected our local economy and the number of jobs available to residents.

“We hope that our efforts in Nottingham to manage the pandemic will mean we are soon able to reopen our hospitality sector fully.

"However we are still affected by the national picture.

"As a result, many businesses which provide residents with jobs, and opportunities to socialise safely, have been unable to get back to normal.

“A lot has been done in the last year to back businesses in Nottingham but there are still challenges which affect hospitality businesses in particular.

"The funding that is currently available is here for them, to ensure that as many of them as possible are in a position to reopen fully when restrictions are lifted.”