Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards finalists revealed

The awards recognise great local apprentices and the businesses they work with

The awards highlight how apprentices are leading the way for many businesses, whilst carving out wonderful careers with bright futures for themselves.

The event is headlined by Openreach who are very proud to support Inaugural Derbyshire Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards. Keen supporters of apprenticeships, this year alone Openreach is recruiting around 150 new apprentices in the East Midlands, who will be trained to build and connect customers to their Full Fibre broadband network.

The awards will be presented at The Village Hotel, Nottingham on Thursday 6th October, where guests will be invited to join us from 6.45pm for a welcome drink sponsored by The Village Hotel.

A special thanks to our judges: Gary Jordan, David Higham, Stephen Slingsby and Victoria Slingsby.

Meet our 2022 FinalistsEngineering/Manufacturing/Construction Apprentice of the Year: Cameron Browne - Devtank Lt, Lloyd Dabell - CC Ltd, Sally White - B&K Structures.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year: Claire Stoney - North East Derbyshire - Primary Care Network, Erin Cunningham-Burley - Specsavers, Jade Smith - St Albans Medical Centre, Rachael Bailey - University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust, Rebecca Curzon - Meadowcroft Complex Needs Care Home - Exemplar Health Care.

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year: Bethany Pass - Ideagen, Cara Steele - Wickes, Chesterfield, Imogen Chippindale - EON, Lia Hamp - Siemens, Megan Tuohy - CC Ltd, Sophie Lynam - First Response Finance Limited, Stuart Rendall - Continental Engineering Services.

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: Joseph Johnson - Derby Homes Ltd, Nyla Clarke - DSL Group Nottingham.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year: Alicia Dugher - Vanguard Services Limited,Isobel Bird - CC Ltd, Jessica Cooper - BWB Consulting, Noah Wright - Vaillant Group (UK) Ltd, Shaun Marr - CC Ltd.

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year: Bethany Pass - Ideagen, Chloe Innes - Day True, George Blake - Deetu (a BWB Group company), Jacob Whitty - CC Ltd, Megan Tuohy - CC Ltd, Sarah Clarke - NHS University Hospitals of Derby and Burton.

Mentor of the Year: Helen Fearon - BWB Consulting, Jane Walters - Auto Windscreens, Lee Mason - E.ON UK, Louis Cartledge - Premier Security 24/7 UK Ltd, Ryan Horsnall - First Response Finance Limited.

Diversity & Inclusion Award: Little Toes Day Nursery, Raise The Bar.

Large Employer of the Year: Auto Windscreens, E.ON UK. First Response Finance Limited, Motus Commercials, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Travis Perkins Plc.

SME Employer of the Year: Flame UK, O’Connor & Co Removals Ltd.

Training Provider/Programme of the Year: Althaus Digital, Derby Business College Limited, GBS Apprenticeships, Openreach, Raise the Bar.