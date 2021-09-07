Dozens of jobs set to be saved at Hucknall JTF after company is rescued

Dozens of jobs look set to be saved at JTF in Hucknall

The future looked bleak for the company last month when it was announced that an 11th-hour bid to save the firm had failed, plunging the company, which has a site on Daniels Way in Hucknall, into administration and leaving employees facing losing their jobs.

But now, Azaiz Tayub, the boss of discount chain Poundstretcher, has announced he has bought control of JTF and plans to start re-opening outlets, including Hucknall, in the coming weeks.

And Mr Tayub said he would also be recruiting most of the old workforce back to their jobs as before.

Employees at the Hucknall store said last month that the prospect of the it closing down was like ‘breaking up their family’.

But now, it seems brighter days lie ahead again.