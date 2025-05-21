East Midlands Airport unveils plans that could create more than 20,000 jobs

•Proposals could help support 21,300 jobs by 2043 •Four airport sites including Freeport tax sites earmarked for development •Developments could meet an estimated 54% growth in demand for express air freight.

East Midlands Airport today unveiled plans that could create more than 20,000 jobs by making land around its runway available for development.

The blueprint for growth aims to unlock East Midlands Airport’s full potential as the UK’s most important air cargo hub and help to meet a predicted 54% growth in demand for its unrivalled cargo services over the next twenty years.

The proposals were unveiled today (May 21) at UKREiiF, the UK’s major real estate investment and infrastructure forum held in Leeds from May 20-22 and attracting 16,000 attendees from the worlds of property, investment and politics.

Four sites on the airfield totalling more than 50 hectares have been earmarked as ripe for development to maximise the airport’s potential and build on its success as the UK’s number one hub for express air freight. East Midlands Airport is now open to expressions of interest from potential developers about how to take these opportunities forward, with more information and how to get involved at this new website: https://www.magairports.com/work-with-us/aviation/east-midlands-airport.

Two of the plots have tax site status as part of the East Midlands Freeport, for which East Midlands Airport is the primary port. This offers businesses investing in the sites tax incentives and simplified customs processes.

Three of the sites would have direct access to the runway, through new taxiways and space to park up to 18 extra aircraft. The proposals also outline a total of 122,000m2 of warehouse space, along with up to 51,000m2 of landside yard space and 1,000 parking spaces.

The announcement builds on a recent study by specialist air travel consultants York Aviation/MDS Transmodal on behalf of East Midlands Airport, which showed the potential for strong express freight growth at the site, with volumes growing from 370,000 tonnes to 491,000 tonnes by 2030 and then to 583,000 tonnes by 2043 – a growth of 54%. This was based on a number of key attributes unique to East Midlands Airport, including:

Its central location and proximity to the national road and rail networks, placing 85% of the UK population within a four-hour truck drive and 81% of large-scale warehousing within 200km

Fewer restrictions around night flying than other airports, enabling an increase in capacity and capability by running a 24-hour operation. For EMA this means no flight slot constraints and no de-prioritisation of cargo aircraft in favour of passenger operations

Specialising in dedicated cargo aircraft, rather than placing freight in the belly-hold of passenger planes as is the case at Heathrow and elsewhere.

Single runway with direct access to cargo integrator hubs, offering fast and efficient aircraft-to-truck times.

The expert analysis concluded that cargo growth at EMA will support up to £1.8bn in additional GVA and 12,600 extra jobs by 2030, and up to £3.9bn additional GVA and 21,300 jobs by 2043. EMA’s growth would benefit the UK as a whole, as there is currently an unmet UK need for the air cargo services that EMA can absorb.

Steve Griffiths, Managing Director, East Midlands Airport, said: “EMA is already one of the most important airports in the UK, forming the backbone of express freight that powers the growth of advanced manufacturing and other high-value industries. It is the hub that connects much of the country to the world’s most important markets for trade.

“Analysis shows we have the potential for significant growth in the coming years and in order to meet this growth, we have identified development opportunities to enhance our cargo infrastructure. Our plan for growth will bolster the airport’s pivotal role in powering UK trade, with tens of thousands of jobs and billions in economic value set to be unlocked by enhancing EMA’s cargo operation. We have four plots, a completely open mind over how those plots should developed and are open to suggestions for investment mechanisms that would unlock their potential.”

Mayor of the East Midlands Claire Ward, who launched the regional vision for growth at UKREiiF today, said: “East Midlands Airport connects our region to the world, and we need to get the most out of those connections to grow the economy in a way that lands here – boosting our businesses and bringing people together.

“EMA’s cargo expansion is consistent with this objective and is a game-changer not just for us, but for the UK. With up to £1.8 billion in additional GVA and 12,600 new jobs by 2030—and even greater gains by 2043 – this is a nationally significant opportunity to meet the growing demand for air freight services, strengthen our role in global trade, and create thousands of high-quality jobs for local people.”