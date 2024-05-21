Eden PR strengthens team as growth continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottingham’s longest standing female-founded public relations agency continues to expand its team by appointing Emma Lloyd as Senior PR and Digital Account Executive.The specialist PR and marketing communications consultancy based in the city’s Lace Market will this year be celebrating 24 years in business, having been established in 2000, and continues to grow its offering as a leader in the digital PR sector in the Midlands.

Emma joins the agency with a wealth of experience in PR, having previously worked with a diverse clientele across the HVAC, construction, interiors and lifestyle landscape. With prior agency experience, she excels in delivering engaging written and visual copy for a variety of audiences and leading internal and external communications.

Emma’s responsibilities will include supporting both new and existing accounts and collaborating closely with the team to deliver exceptional social media and digital PR results.

Emma said: "Joining Eden has been an amazing experience so far, I’ve been given such a warm welcome by everyone in the team. I'm really enjoying getting to know new clients and putting my skills into practice to help achieve their goals. I’m looking forward to all the new opportunities to develop my expertise further and contribute to the agency’s ongoing success.”

Emily Winsor-Russell, Director and Head of New Business at Eden, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Emma to our growing team, she has hit the ground running and impressed us all with her enthusiasm to get stuck in.

“The requirements of our clients are continuing to shift and evolve, with an ever-increasing focus on bespoke communications strategies designed by our team to flex to customer and consumer behavioural trends. Digital PR has fast become a buzz word for authoritative link building, which we excel at, but our clients are also seeking new ways to grow their reputational footprint such as podcasting and long-lead, tangible change-driven campaigns, which is where Emma will be able to shine given her hunger for a new challenge.

Welcome Emma, we’re so pleased to have you join us and look forward to watching you flourish at Eden.”

