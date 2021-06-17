SAC Electronics is moving from a 14,000 sq ft leased unit in Mansfield to a 32,000 sq ft freehold premise in Hucknall after securing a seven-figure commercial mortgage from HSBC UK.

The investment will not only secure the company’s future but also support the launch of SAC Storage, a new separate entity, which will allow existing customers and local businesses to store large quantities of stock purchased in bulk due to supply chain disruptions and long lead times caused by the pandemic.

The company, which predominantly supplies its products to retailers and trade counters, hopes to continue to expand both businesses across the UK over the next few years.

SAC Electronics staff members outside their new home in Hucknall

Frank Doherty, managing director of SAC Electronics and owner of SAC Storage, said: “Despite the challenges we’ve faced over the last 12 to 18 months, we’re now in a good position to grow the business at a faster rate than ever before.

"With our new premises and the launch of SAC Storage, we’re excited about the future and would like to thank our relationship manager at HSBC Mark Greasley, who clearly understood our ambitions and growth potential.”

Paul Armstrong, HSBC area director for East Midlands, added: “HSBC UK is committed to helping businesses realise their ambitions.