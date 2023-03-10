Enterprising women across East Midlands to be celebrated at awards ceremony

Women in business across the Chamber’s membership base in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire can apply for the 10 category awards – which cater for a range of careers from apprentices and employees, to entrepreneurs and long-standing achievement.

The awards were launched at an International Women’s Day conference in Nottingham, attended by more than 80 delegates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emily Smith, managing director of AVW Fabrications and finance and operations director at Michael Smith Switchgear, who was crowned businesswoman of the year at the 2022 awards, was the keynote speaker, while coaching experts Sandra Whiles and Amanda Daly ran workshops on leadership and trust.

Enterprising Women is led by Jean Mountain and Eileen Perry.

Through its networking opportunities and inspirational events, Enterprising Women is designed to create an environment for women in business to connect and grow their knowledge, and equips them with the tools to succeed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jean Mountain, who co-founded the network in 1997, said: “The awards are a fantastic showcase of the strength of female talent we have here in the East Midlands, and we’re delighted to bring the celebration back this year.”

Awards categories include: businesswoman of the year; female entrepreneur of the year; social commitment; small business of the year; female employee of the year; team of the year; she who innovates; apprentice of the year; rising star; and lifetime achievement.

Entries are now open – the deadline is April 27 – with the awards ceremony in Leicester on October 6.