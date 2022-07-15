Escape the heat at Hucknall's Arc Cinema - and movie listings and times for the week ahead

Arc Cinema Hucknall

With the thermometer set to race past 30 degrees in the coming days, all the auditoriums at the High Street cinema have their temperatures closely controlled.

So it’s the perfect time to head along, including Meerkat Movies 2-for-1 customers, and lose yourself in the fantasy of the big screen.

And among the films on offer will be The Railway Children Return, which opens on Friday (July 15) and is sure to be popular among families, especially with the summer holidays also looming large.

A sequel to the 1970 original, the story follows a group of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during the Second World War, where they encounter a young soldier who, like them, is far away from home.

Also still showing are the likes of Elvis, Jurassic World: Dominion and the latest instalment of the Marvel Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Movie times for the week ahead (Friday July 15 to Thursday July 21) are:

ELVIS (12A): Fri 14:30, 17:35, 20:00; Sat & Sun 17:00 and 19:55; Mon and Wed 15:00 and 20:00; Tue 14:45 and 20:00; Thu 15:00 and 17:30.

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION (12A): Sat and Sun 13:55 and 20:15; Mon and Wed 20:15; Tue 14:45 and 17:10; Thu 15:00 and 20:45.

LIGHTYEAR (PG): Sat and Sun 13:15

MINIONS 2: THE RISE OF GRU (U): Fri 16:35, 18:30; Sat and Sun 11:00, 13:30, 15:35; Mon and Wed 18:15; Tue 17:20; Thu 17:40.

THE RAILWAY CHILDREN RETURN (U): Fri 14:30, 15:20, 17:50; Sat and Sun; 11:20, 15:35, 17:45; Mon to Wed 15:00 and 17:50; Thu 15:20 and 17:55

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (12A): Fri 15:20, 17:45, 20:15, 20:45; Sat and Sun 11:25, 13:00, 15:30, 17:35, 20:10, 20:45; Mon and Wed 15:20, 18:00, 20:00, 20:40; Tue 14:45, 18:00, 19:25, 20:40; Thu 15:00, 18:00, 19:40, 20:05.

TOP GUN MAVERICK (12A): Fri 20:25; Sat and Sun 18:00; Mon and Wed 15:00, 17:10; Tue 20:15; Thu 20:35.

Kids’ Club:

THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE (PG): Sat and Sun 11:00. Tickets cost just £3.50 per person for adults and children.