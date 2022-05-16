Bellway is delivering 217 homes at Abbey Fields Grange, off Nottingham Road, including 197 private properties for sale – 20 of which are below-market-value plots – and 20 affordable properties available for local people through shared ownership or rent.

As part of its sustainability strategy, Bellway has teamed up with Google to fit a range of hi-tech products to all private homes on site, including the Google Home Hub, Google Nest Thermostat, and Google video doorbell.

Abbey Fields Grange is the second phase of a wider scheme to deliver 358 homes on this site, following the 141 homes already delivered at neighbouring Abbey Fields.

Residents are now moving into the Abbey Fields Grange development in Hucknall

Work across both phases is expected to be complete by 2025.

Kenny Lattimore, sales manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “We are pleased to be handing over the keys to the first residents at Abbey Fields Grange, having successfully showcased the hi-tech features found in all the private homes on site at sustainability trials held with Google in February.

“We are continually looking for ways to innovate to ensure that we can improve the customer experience we provide.

"These new homes, in collaboration with Google, allow us to do just this, providing our customers with the latest technology to help to limit and manage the environmental impact of their homes, while at the same time helping us to achieve our overarching sustainability goals.

“The technology featured in these homes, coupled with the site’s desirable location in Hucknall, means that demand for our properties here has remained strong and consistent since the first homes were released for sale in November last year.

“It has been fantastic to welcome the first residents here and we look forward to seeing this site develop further over the coming months.”

As part of the plans to deliver the homes at Abbey Fields Grange, Bellway is making financial contributions totalling £1.9 million towards a range of local infrastructure projects and initiatives, including £1.6 million towards education services, £117,000 for healthcare, and £75,000 for public open space.

Properties are currently available to reserve at Abbey Fields Grange, with prices starting from £298,500.