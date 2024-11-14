Fletchergate Industries to launch new tiki bar in Hockley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nottingham's nightlife scene is about to get even more vibrant with the exciting arrival of Tahula’s Tiki Shack, brought to life by the creative team behind The Blind Rabbit, Walrus and Penny Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening at the end of November, Tahula’s Tiki Shack promises a unique island-inspired retreat, with a wide selection of fresh cocktails and lively music helping to transport guests to a tropical paradise in the heart of Hockley.

Located on Carlton Street, Tahula’s Tiki Shack will occupy the former lower floor of the beloved Hockley Arts Club, which will continue to operate on the top two floors, but with a new hidden entrance for added intrigue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Ellis, CEO of Fletchergate Industries, said: “We’re always passionate about delivering unique experiences that set our venues apart. Tahula’s will offer Nottingham something fresh—a space to unwind in a tropical escape with inventive cocktails, great music, and unbeatable beach vibes. We can’t wait to welcome everyone later this month.”

Tahula's Tiki Shack entrance in Hockley

This latest launch marks the tenth venue for the award-winning Fletchergate Industries, creating four new jobs in the city and building on the successes of the team’s other venues across the city.

Renovations are currently underway to transform the space into the perfect tiki hideaway, with the team promising eye-catching interiors and lots of exciting touches - a signature of all Fletchergate Industries venues.

Tahula’s Tiki Bar will be located at 20A Carlton Street, Nottingham NG1 1NN.