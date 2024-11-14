Fletchergate Industries to launch new tiki bar in Hockley

By Molly Earle
Contributor
Published 14th Nov 2024, 15:11 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 16:44 GMT
Nottingham's nightlife scene is about to get even more vibrant with the exciting arrival of Tahula’s Tiki Shack, brought to life by the creative team behind The Blind Rabbit, Walrus and Penny Lane.

Opening at the end of November, Tahula’s Tiki Shack promises a unique island-inspired retreat, with a wide selection of fresh cocktails and lively music helping to transport guests to a tropical paradise in the heart of Hockley.

Located on Carlton Street, Tahula’s Tiki Shack will occupy the former lower floor of the beloved Hockley Arts Club, which will continue to operate on the top two floors, but with a new hidden entrance for added intrigue.

Dan Ellis, CEO of Fletchergate Industries, said: “We’re always passionate about delivering unique experiences that set our venues apart. Tahula’s will offer Nottingham something fresh—a space to unwind in a tropical escape with inventive cocktails, great music, and unbeatable beach vibes. We can’t wait to welcome everyone later this month.”

Tahula's Tiki Shack entrance in HockleyTahula's Tiki Shack entrance in Hockley
Tahula's Tiki Shack entrance in Hockley

This latest launch marks the tenth venue for the award-winning Fletchergate Industries, creating four new jobs in the city and building on the successes of the team’s other venues across the city.

Renovations are currently underway to transform the space into the perfect tiki hideaway, with the team promising eye-catching interiors and lots of exciting touches - a signature of all Fletchergate Industries venues.

Tahula’s Tiki Bar will be located at 20A Carlton Street, Nottingham NG1 1NN.

