The subsidy covers the upfront 10oer cent fee – usually £750 – of joining the Help to Grow management programme, which is designed to help businesses develop leadership, boost productivity, innovate and produce a plan for growth.

The remaining 90 per cent cost of course attendance is paid by Government.

A total of 100 eligible businesses can benefit from access to the fully-funded, 12-week executive development leadership and management programme, which blends online and face-to-face sessions.

Diane Beresford, deputy chief executive at East Midlands Chamber, says the scheme is about investing in skills. Photo: Beverley Perkins

To qualify for the subsidy, organisations must employ between five and 249 people, and have been operational for at least a year.

Additionally, they must be based in a local authority area earmarked for UK Community Renewal Fund (UKCRF), which includes Nottingham city, which encompasses areas like Bulwell, Highbury Vale and Top Valley.

The training is being delivered by Leicester Castle Business School, Nottingham Business School, Nottingham University Business School, University of Leicester and University of Derby.

Each has been accredited by the Small Business Charter, an award which recognises high quality, tailored guidance to small businesses and their local economy.

Diane Beresford, deputy chief executive at East Midlands Chamber, said: “A key part of the Government’s levelling up agenda is to invest in skills.

"The chamber shares this priority so it makes perfect sense that we add our support to the excellent training provision on offer in our region.

“Boosting skills among the businesses and staff members involved, particularly amongst those where cost would otherwise prohibit participation, means our region is in a much stronger position to seize the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Applications, which can be submitted via the chamber’s Help to Grow webpage here, are being approved on a first-come, first-served basis.