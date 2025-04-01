G F Tomlinson expands Social Value Team to strengthen community impact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, is proud to announce the expansion of its Social Value team with the addition of two key hires: Shelley Williamson as Social Value Manager and Emma Morley as Performance Framework Controller.

As G F Tomlinson continues to strengthen its social value approach, both Shelley and Emma will play integral roles in shaping the future of the company’s community engagement and sustainability strategies. Their combined expertise will drive forward initiatives that align with evolving industry trends, including sustainable procurement, digital technologies, and skills development.

Bringing 15 years of industry experience, Shelley takes on the role of Social Value Manager, leading on all social value commitments, stakeholder engagement, and community-focused initiatives. Shelley’s expertise in developing and delivering social value strategies will further embed G F Tomlinson’s role as a responsible and community-driven contractor.

On her new role, Shelley said: “I am passionate about creating and delivering initiatives that leave a lasting legacy. From supporting career programmes with education providers to engaging with social enterprises, my focus is on ensuring we positively impact communities, employees, and stakeholders alike. Construction is a diverse and inclusive industry, and my goal is to inspire the next generation and break down barriers to employment.”

With seven years of experience in the construction sector, Emma takes on the role of Performance Framework Controller and will be responsible for tracking, analysing, and reporting on key performance indicators and social value initiatives across all projects. Her expertise in data analysis and attention to detail will ensure that the company continues to meet and exceed its social value targets, including local labour engagement and local spend.

Emma said: “Working closely with the Framework team to refine performance metrics and drive data-driven decision-making is incredibly motivating. I am eager to contribute to the company’s ongoing success in delivering impactful social value outcomes.”

Adrian Grocock, Group Managing Director at G F Tomlinson, said: “We are delighted to welcome Emma and Shelley to the team. Their expertise, passion, and dedication to social value will be instrumental in driving our initiatives forward. At G F Tomlinson, we are committed to creating positive, lasting change in the communities we serve, and strengthening our Social Value team is a significant step in cementing that commitment.”

This expansion highlights G F Tomlinson’s ongoing focus on social value, ensuring that its projects not only exceed construction excellence standards but also create lasting, meaningful benefits for local communities while driving positive change in the industry.