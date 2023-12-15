Hark the Herald Angels Sing at local care home

Heavenly voices rang out at Barchester Hall Park Care Home as Bulwell Riverside Community Choir came to celebrate Christmas with a carol concert.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Hall Park Care Home, in Bulwell, got in the Christmas spirit by inviting the choir to come and join in with a carol concert to sing some festive Christmas favourites. The singing was led by Bulwell Riverside Community Choir and our staff, residents and family member happily sang along with them.

There were lots of smiley faces and dancing from our staff and residents as everyone enjoyed singing along to the festive songs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra said: “We are so lucky to have such a fantastic community here at Hall Park Care Home. Singing Christmas carols is such a lovely tradition, I’m so glad we could invite our families to come and join us.”

Bulwell Riverside Community Choir

Pauline Bosworth, resident at Hall Park Care Home said: “I love to sing Christmas carols so it was wonderful to hear all my old favourites sung so beautifully by the choir, there really is nothing better than a good old singalong!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

If you like to sing and make new friends? Bulwell Riverside Community Choir are looking for new members to join the choir, no audition is needed, just turn up to Tesco Community Room, Main Street, Bulwell. Thursday evenings at 6pm till 7.30pm. This is term time only and all is welcome

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barchester Hall Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park Care Home provides dementia care, residential care, and short stay/respite care.