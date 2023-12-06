Helping women to take the driving seat - Think Pink & DG Cars win Excellence in Collaboration award

Rosie May Foundation’s Think Pink campaign has partnered with DG Cars and Western Cars Derby to increase the number of women taxi drivers in the Derby and Nottingham regions and has won the prestigious Excellence in Collaboration Award at the recent East Midlands Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Nottinghamshire which recognises and celebrates innovative and successful partnerships in the region.

Commenting on the win, Mary Storrie, co-founder of the Rosie May Foundation, said:

“We are delighted to receive this award in recognition of our partnership. We partnered with DG Cars & Western Cars a year ago and at that time, they had just one female driver among 1,400 drivers. “

Kim Blagen, previously DG’s only female driver, has been driving for the firm for 15 years while supporting and mentoring new drivers. She commented:

“I’m on hand to explain all aspects of the job including how it can work around drivers’ home life and any other commitments they may have.”

One of DG's Think Pink Derby drivers, Kat, said: “Being a Think Pink driver gives me a work life balance - something I feel I never had”.

Kat previously worked as a domiciliary carer working nights however wanted freedom and flexibility to be able to do what she wants. Kat said:

“Being a carer meant that I was asleep most of the time during the day. It was okay during term time but puts you under pressure when it comes to doing things at weekends and school holidays. The benefits of working for Think Pink mean I can be my own boss; I don’t have to worry about getting people to cover for me if I’m off sick or flitting around for childcare. I enjoy that flexibility and I can work around children and school holidays."

Currently, women make up less than 2% of taxi drivers in the UK and Think Pink is on a mission to change that, empowering and supporting women to take the driving seat in a flexible, well-paid work that they can balance providing for their families with their home life. Mary said, “We want to empower and encourage women to think they can be a taxi driver, there is flexibility there.”

With a general shortage of taxi drivers since the pandemic, Mary added that training new taxi drivers was fast becoming a success story that long term, she hoped to roll out nationally.

“We have partnered with DG Cars which has the largest fleet of drivers in the East Midlands, and the aim is to eventually expand the scheme”, she said.

“Taxi driving covers all sorts of journeys from school transport to hospital appointments. We help recruits who match the criteria to attain their taxi driving license through the DG Academy and Think Pink scheme.”

Those signing up will be self-employed, but the scheme provides backup to enable this move. Drivers will need a clean driving licence and DBS check, and they can use their own car or, if full time, can use one of DG’s cars.

Think Pink provides a community of support through mentoring and friendship by women drivers for women drivers as well as a comprehensive range of benefits including fast track licencing, bonuses, free training and advice, regular coffee mornings and socials.