Historic Woodborough Hall announces the completion of the second phase of refurbishment programme

The Hall functions as a hospitality venue consisting of five restaurant and coffee areas, which are perfect for hosting weddings and a variety of events. There is a full service dining menu including lunch, afternoon tea, coffee with cake and evening dining.

Under the direction of head chef, Tom Paxton, the recently launched evening dining menu has already received a number of very positive independent reviews. Using locally sourced ingredients, Tom draws inspiration from traditional British food whilst adding his own imaginative twist to produce beautifully presented, flavoursome dishes – which is carried on to the menus for all weddings, parties and events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether you chose to be served in the beautiful orangery overlooking the gardens, the contemporary lounge bar, or the historical restaurant, it’s an experience to savour.

Woodborough Hall.