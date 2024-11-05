Housebuilder enhancing habitats for birds, bats and bees at Hucknall development

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 5th Nov 2024, 16:42 BST
As part of its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, Harron Homes is installing a variety of wildlife-friendly features at its Sandlands Park development in Hucknall.

Bird boxes, bee bricks, and bat boxes are all being added to create thriving habitats within the community and protect local wildlife.

Sandlands Park is already recognised for its proximity to nature and the countryside.

With these wildlife enhancements, Harron Homes says it is ensuring that the development not only provides stylish living spaces but also contributes positively to the local ecosystem.

Harron Homes are installing wildlife-friendly features at its Sandbanks development in Hucknall. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
Harron Homes are installing wildlife-friendly features at its Sandbanks development in Hucknall. Photo: Google

The bird boxes are designed to cater to the local bird population, offering safe nesting spots for species such as house sparrows and blue tits.

Bee bricks provide a safe space for solitary bees, which play a vital role in pollination but have seen their natural habitats decrease due to urbanisation.

The bee bricks are a small yet impactful addition that supports biodiversity and the overall health of the environment.

Bat boxes are also being integrated into the homes at Sandlands Park, selected to suit pipistrelle bats, a species native to the area whose numbers have decreased in recent decades.

Wayne Barrett, technical director at Harron Homes, commented: "At Sandlands Park, as with all our developments, we are committed to enhancing the natural environment.

"The installation of bird boxes, bee bricks, and bat boxes reflects our dedication to protecting local wildlife and creating a sustainable, thriving community for our residents."

For more information on Sandlands Park visit harronhomes.com/find-a-home/nottinghamshire/sandlands-park-4/, or the development at Lovesey Avenue.

