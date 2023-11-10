A Nottinghamshire furneral firm with branches in Hucknall and Bulwell has invested in its first fully electric hearse to provide more choice for those wanting a climate-conscious send-off.

AW Lymn says its purchase responds to the needs of those in the region, after data collected by the company earlier this year found that nearly three-quarters of those surveyed said a sustainable funeral was important to them.

Produced by ceremonial vehicle manufacturer Coleman Milne, the zero-emission Etive hearse is based on the popular Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Crafted for purpose, the Etive hearse is comfortable and quiet, featuring noiseless operation and a 77kWh battery, capable of up to 200 miles with a recharge time of 38 minutes.

Alongside the hearse, the funeral directors has also invested in two additional Ford Mustang MachE electric vehicles and two private ambulances, completing the firm’s electric fleet.

Renowned for having the largest Rolls-Royce funeral fleet in the world, the electric hearse is now the first to be owned by AW Lymn since it was established in 1907.

Nigel Lymn Rose, company chairman, said: “The Etive marks a significant point in the business’ 116 year history and reflects the social transition to a greener future.

"We have been serving the bereaved in the region for five generations now, providing a service for families which is ever evolving with the times, from horse-drawn carriages to motor vehicles and now to electric.”

With electric vehicles creating up to three times less carbon dioxide than regular petrol vehicles, the transition to electric in the funeral industry could have a major impact on protecting the environment and reducing the greenhouse gas crisis.

Nigel continued: “As the needs of the communities we support change, we are constantly reviewing and expanding our services to ensure we meet all requests.

"We have witnessed a rise in eco-funerals in recent years, so it’s essential that we invest in more sustainable options to both ours, and our community’s, passion for reducing carbon emissions.

"We are very excited about this transition and plan to continue to look for ways to introduce green initiatives in the funeral industry.”