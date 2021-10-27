Hucknall branch of Lloyds Bank branch to escape closure - for now

Ashfeld District Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind) sought assurances for the Hucknall branch during a meeting with Jeremy Driver, Lloyds’ public affairs manager and their David Brooks, senior bank manager, in the wake of Lloyds’ decision to close its Kirkby-in-Ashfield branch.

And while the banking group didn’t give cast iron assurances for the Hucknall branch’s long-term future, it did confirm that, while shutting it’s Kirkby branch, the it would investing in the Sutton-in-Ashfield branch and there were no plans to close the Hucknall branch for the time being.

Coun Zadrozny has called for promised legislation to stop banks turning their backs on communities to be implemented urgently.

Lloyds Bank in Hucknall will avoid the current round of branch closures. Photo: Google

Earlier this month, Lloyds Banking Group announced plans to close 48 branches early next year adding to 100 already shutting or shut in 2021.

Coun Zadrozny said, “It’s clear that Lloyds will not backtrack on their decision to close their branch in Kirkby.

"I had been contacted by a number of Lloyds’ customers from Hucknall who asked me for reassurances about the Hucknall Branch on High Street.

"I was pleased to hear that they currently have no plans to shut Hucknall’s branch.

"I have called for the Government to bring forward promised legislation to stop banks turning their backs on our residents just like Barclays did in Hucknall last year.”

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the council, has long campaigned to retain bank branches in Hucknall.

In June 2020, the Barclays Bank, also High Street, Hucknall, was closed.

Coun Wilmott said: “Last year, hundreds of loyal customers lost their local Barclays Bank.

"Many more were understandably worried that Lloyds would be next, especially as they announced their recent round of closures.

"I’d like to thank the council leader for seeking assurance that Lloyds wasn’t go to be next.