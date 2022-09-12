Hucknall firm recruiting now for sheet metal workers
Hucknall company ITP Aero – the former Rolls-Royce site – is in the market for new sheet metal workers.
The company said: “As our UK operation in Hucknall continues to grow, we are looking for skilled and experienced sheet metal workers, to join our team working on complex fabrications.
A recruitment evening is being held at the Hucknall site on Wednesday, September 21 with appointment slots between 6pm and 7pm, 7pm and 8pm and 8pm and 9pm.
Anyone interested should email their CV and preferred timeslot to [email protected]