Hucknall is getting a new Poundland for Christmas

And the move will create new jobs as a result.

Poundland already owns the Fultons brand and Hucknall is of 10 stores that will be converted into either a Poundland or PEP&CO store in time for Christmas.

The announcement comes as Poundland rolls out the next phase of its Diamond ICE project, bringing chilled and frozen food to another 50-plus stores in a project powered by the 2020 acquisition of Fultons Foods.

Poundland is opening a new store in Hucknall

Customers at the new store will be able to benefit from a range of offers in categories such as groceries, health and beauty and stationery, as well as Poundland’s biggest ever Christmas range.

Austin Cooke, Poundland’s retail and transformation director, said: “Today’s announcement is another example of the way we’re transforming the customer offer in our stores and becoming the best Poundland we can be for our shoppers, is what motivates us to move at an amazing pace.

“We’re proud that this transformation programme – extending chilled and frozen foods, clothing and homewares is helping support town centres and high streets at a time they need it most.”

The next phase will take the total number of Poundland stores offering chilled and frozen food to over 250 in just two years since the first pilot opened in Ashbourne.