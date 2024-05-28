Hucknall lockdown business that started in a garage is becoming a real town success story

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hucknall business that started from humble beginnings in a garage is now turning into a real town success story.

Aaron Short and Sammy Leivers started their own embroidery business, Short Stitch, during lockdown and things quickly progressed to such an extent, they had to move into a bigger home on Beardall Street, where they operate from, along with staff members Nicky Short, Ella Harrison and Lauren Leivers.

The company adds designs and lettering to sports-team shirts and kit, including badges, sponsors, shirt numbers and more, as well as workwear and group uniforms.

The company is also a franchise of sportswear providers Fanatics Teamwear, allowing it to also distribute items by leading brand Nike.

Short Stitch in Hucknall has now opened a shop front at it's Beardall Street home, from left: Nicky Short, Ella Harrison, Sammy Leivers, Aaron Short. Photo: National World

And it is through this that Aaron and Sammy have now been able to open a shop-style front at the Beardall Street premisis, selling Nike sportswear as well as Short Stitch clothing and sports items such as footballs.

They continue to also supply and support sports teams in and around Hucknall, including Hucknall Sports FC, Hucknall Town Warriors, Eastwood CFC, running clubs and swimming clubs.

Aaron said: "It’s crazy how this has grown so quickly, to have gone from a garage to what we have now in three years is incredible.

“We’ve been fortunte enough to supply Nike goods from the start and what we’ve done now is take the business the next stage forward by creating the shop-front at the entrance so people can come in off the street and see what we’re all about and what we offer.

"We’ve also got catelogues in-store too and people can literally just come in and choose what they want off the shelf.

"We want people now to know that we do sell these items, we’re not just a workwear provider, people can just pop in and buy items just as you would in any sports shop.

"This business is a slow burner, Rome wasn’t built in a day, but we’re making great progress and I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved so far.

"Now, we’re looking for more businesses and sports teams, not just football but all sports, to come to us to get their workwear and kits from us.”