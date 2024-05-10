Hucknall opticians celebrate award success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hucknall opticians is celebrating after a colleague was awarded a top accolade at a prestigious award ceremony at Mansion House in central London.

Erin Cunningham-Burley (23), a member of the Specsavers Hucknall team, was presented with the Master Certificate Scheme ‘Spectacle Maker Apprentice Award’ by Michael Mainelli, The Lord Mayor of the City of London.

The Master Certificate Scheme recognises individuals who’ve completed their apprenticeship with distinction. It also celebrates excellence in career progression, recognising the highest levels of ability and achievement. The scheme is a partnership between City & Guilds and the participating Livery Companies and is organised by the Construction Liveries Group.

Since joining Specsavers Hucknall three years ago Erin has completed her apprenticeship alongside working as an optical assistant at the store on the High Street. She is also a previous winner of the Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year at the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards.

From left to right: Liz Tomlin, Erin Cunningham-Burley and Michael Mainelli

‘Attending the ceremony and receiving a Master Certificate Scheme was an incredible experience, as was meeting so many other people who’ve gone down an apprenticeship route like I have,’ says Erin. ‘It was so inspiring to talk to them and hear more about how they’re progressing with their career paths.

‘My apprenticeship has been such a brilliant foundation and working as part of such an encouraging team, who support me at every opportunity, has really added to the experience I’ve gained so far,’ continues Erin.

‘I’m looking forward to continuing my training alongside my current role and working towards gaining further qualifications on my journey to become a dispensing optician.’

Specsavers Hucknall store director Janet Archer says: ‘We are all immensely proud of Erin and are delighted she’s been recognised for her achievements at such an illustrious ceremony.

Erin Cunningham-Burley (left) alongside fellow winners and Liz Tomlin (centre)

'She is a real asset to the team. It’s fantastic she has been recognised for all her hard work and we can’t wait to watch her continue to flourish as she realises her ambitions.’

Apprenticeships at Specsavers are open to anyone over the age of 16 – including recent school or college leavers or those looking for a new challenge and require no previous optical experience.