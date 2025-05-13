Hucknall opticians celebrates a trio of achievements

A Hucknall opticians is celebrating a trio of achievements by marking 20 years in the town, the anniversaries of two members of the team and a recent industry award win.

Since opening in 2005, the team at Specsavers have become an integral part of the community in Hucknall. Situated on the High Street, the store launched with seven colleagues including optical director, Stephen Archer and Hannah Beale, who started as a trainee optical assistant and is now store manager.

Locally owned and run, along with a sister site in Retford, the Hucknall store is headed up by Stephen and his co-directors, Janet Archer, optometrist Priyen Kotecha and James Hardwick, who originally trained as an optical assistant at the store before returning as retail director in 2022.

‘We’re very proud of what we have achieved over the last 20 years. We’re now a team of 26 and have significantly invested in the store over the years to improve accessibility and customer service, first in 2014, then again in 2021 and last year, when we focused on enhancing and freshening up the existing space,’ says Stephen. ‘As part of our ongoing investment in the community we have a thriving apprenticeship scheme with many continuing with us in-store and embarking on further training qualifications. We’ve also seen huge advances in technology since we first opened, and our dedication to offering the best optical experience remains the same.’

The Specsavers Hucknall team

‘From when we first opened our doors in 2005, we’ve felt part of the community in Hucknall, supporting local charities, schools and community groups through sponsorship and fundraising events. It has been great to be involved in the journey from the start and I’m really proud of everything we’ve collectively achieved to date,’ continues store manager, Hannah Beale.

Over the years the team have been recipients of numerous awards both nationally and regionally, most recently at this year’s prestigious Specsavers Awards for Excellence, which recognise the very best across all UK Specsavers stores. The Hucknall team jointly won the award for Excellence in the Community with the team at the sister store in Retford.

‘We’re absolutely delighted to have won after being shortlisted three times in the past 15 years,’ says retail director, Janet Archer. ‘It’s a testament to the consistency and breadth of involvement in our local communities and all the hard work, dedication and team spirit across both stores. It is a wonderful accolade for all our colleagues who are so passionate about making a difference locally – every member of the team has played their part.’

The awards ceremony took place at the ICC in Birmingham, bringing together Specsavers teams from across the country to celebrate outstanding achievements in eyecare and business excellence.

Hannah Beale with colleagues at Specsavers Hucknall

‘Given the challenges we hear about on the high street, to be celebrating 20 years is something the whole team is really proud of. Our loyal customer base is testament to the team and the high quality of customer service they deliver. Many who first came to see us in 2005, still visit us for all their eyecare, and now hearing, needs,’ concludes Stephen. ‘We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported us and we’re looking forward to the next 20 years!’

The store is open seven days a week, 9am-5:30pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9am-5:00pm on Thursdays and Saturdays and 9am-4:00pm on Sundays. To book your appointment visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/hucknall or call 0115 988 9050.