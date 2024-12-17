Hucknall opticians raises glasses to store reopening

Celebrations were in store for a Hucknall opticians as a brand-new look was unveiled to customers with an official launch party to coincide with the town’s annual Christmas festival.

Specsavers, on High Street, has recently undergone a significant store transformation.

And its new was celebrated in suitably festive style with warm mince pies, celebratory drinks and goody bags for visitors.

Father Christmas officially cut the ribbon alongside his Specsavers elves who were on hand to spread lots of festive cheer.

Left to right: Priyen Kotecha - optometrist director, Janet Archer - retail director, Kirsty Cronin - call centre administrator, Elf - Erin Cunningham-Burley - optical assistant, Elf on floor - Jazmin Rogers - optical assistant, Santa, Elf - Sally Stewart - optical assistant, Katie Thompson - call centre administrator, Anisa Adnan -pre-registration optometrist, James Hardwick - retail director

The elves also offered bags of reindeer food in return for a donation to Crisis.

The team are continuing to fundraise instore throughout December and have pledged to donate £1 for every customer feedback survey they receive to the charity.

Following on from the store’s expansion in 2021 which brought all testing rooms to ground floor level, making them accessible for everyone, this latest investment focuses on enhancing and freshening up the existing space.

There are new shopfloor fixtures to make it even easier to browse the wide range of frames available, digital window displays and fresh decor throughout.

Janet Archer, retail director, said: “The official reopening was a great success, thank you so much to everyone who came by to celebrate with us.

"We can’t wait to welcome both familiar and new faces to our new look store over the coming weeks.

"It was such a brilliant atmosphere in the town.

"We were delighted our celebrations were able to coincide with the Hucknall Christmas Festival and Christmas lights switch-on.’

For more information, visit the store at 56 High Street, Hucknall, call 0115 988 9050 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/hucknall