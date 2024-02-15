Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Beardall Street-based company has been operating since 2015 and has become a popular choice for many, not just in Hucknall but also beyond the town boundaries.

And it was the growing demand from outside of Hucknall that has now prompted the firm to open the new Kirkby office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dale Thompson, business development manager, said: “Basically, we’ve been getting more and more people from areas like Kirkby and Annesley ringing us for airport jobs and things like that and they’ve bascially said to us that they’re ringing us because, even though we’re not from the area, we’re just providing a better service.

Hucknall taxi firm Ideal Cars' new office in Kirkby. Photo: Submitted

"So it’s the demand from the people of towns like Kirkby that’s made us go that way.

"We feel that it seems like the right time to expand, and the people are calling for us up there, so that’s what we’ve done and we’ve decided to go for it.

"It’s a great endorsement for us as a company that people in and around Kirkby have basically asked us to go there, rather than us forcing ourselves on them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even before the new office opened, the company was already getting interest and business coming in from the area it will now serve.

Dale continued: “Before we’d even officially opened, a big company in Kirkby rang us and said they’d seen the signs going up and wanted to open an account with us.