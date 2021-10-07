Hucknall's Nabb Inn temporarily closing after the weekend as part of £250,000 refurb

The doors will be closed from next Monday to allow the ‘exciting plans’ for the Nabbs Lane venue to be brought to reality.

Greene King, which runs the pub, has confirmed the plans and revealed to the Dispatch that the closure will continue until Tuesday, November 2, with the official reopening being on Wednesday, November 3.

The work will include internal and external upgrades with contractors having already started tackling the outdoor area over the last two weeks.

Nabb Inn, Hucknall

In a statement, Greene King said: “We are excited about our plans for the Nabb Inn.

“There will be a full external and internal refurbishment, including new external heated seating area and new layout inside.

“We can’t wait to complete the works so the whole community can see the changes at our wonderful pub.

“It will be the place to go for all occasions and we look forward to welcoming everyone back in.”

Over the last year, the current management has made significant changes outdoors and redecorated indoors.

But this is a wholesale upgrade by Greene King and, among the work already started, is the removal of the children’s play equipment from outside the front of the pub.

The equipment had grown tired in recent years and had stood largely unused throughout lockdowns.

The pub has also been sharing pictures of work starting on its Facebook page – and reassured regulars that the pub would be remaining open as normal until this Sunday (October 10).

It has also been announced that, for the first Friday back – November 5 – it will have live entertainment from ska duo The Modest.

Reacting to the news of the upgrade on the Dispatch Facebook page, Lindsey Fitch said: “Well it’s long overdue. Needs that magic touch.”

Others complained that this extensive work should have been done during Covid lockdown.