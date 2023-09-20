It's Fiesta Time as care home residents celebrate Mexican Independence Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Every year on September 16th, the bells of every town square in Mexico sound to remember that in Dolores Hidalgo, a town in Mexico, in the early morning of the 16th of September 1810, Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a Catholic Priest known as Father Hidalgo, made the first cry for Independence from Spain who were the rulers at the time. So, between the 15th and 16th of September (Midnight of the 15th of September), Mexicans celebrate the moment of insurgency, the possibility, and the hope for Freedom in their country. It was the moment that defined their National identity.

Residents went on virtual tours of Mexico including the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza and Tulum, the beautiful coastline of Cancun and Xcaret and Mexico City itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They watched clips of the colourful Independence Day parades that take place all across Mexico while sipping on cocktails followed by the Mexican traditional game of smashing the piñata

Cheers from resident Margaret

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park, said: “Mexican Independence Day is always full of big smiles and a chance for us to celebrate all things Mexican. We’ve had fun listening to mariachi music and trying a bit of chair-based salsa dancing and it is so nice to see our resident’s families get involved too.”

Resident, Janice, commented: “We have had a fantastic day today, I’ve always loved Mexico! It is such a beautiful country – it was wonderful to see all the sights on our virtual tour and drinking cocktails.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care, residential care, and short stay/respite care.