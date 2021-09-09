Job opportunities with Costa in Hucknall and Bulwell this Christmas
Costa Coffee has announced on its website that it is looking to hire more than 2,000 extra staff across its outlets on readiness for the Christmas season.
And that could mean opportunities for job seekers in Hucknall and Bulwell.
The company has also announced that, from next month, all of its current 14,500 store team members – including those in Hucknall and Bulwell – will receive pay five per cent rises ‘in recognition of their commitment and continued passion during the difficult times presented by the Covid-19 pandemic’.
Posting on its website, the company said: “Costa Coffee is looking to hire over 2,000 new team members in preparation for a busy festive season, with more store openings and higher consumer demand.
"These new team members will also benefit from the increased pay award.”
The new pay rises are set to be implemented from October 1.