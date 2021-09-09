Job opportunities with Costa in Hucknall and Bulwell this Christmas

And that could mean opportunities for job seekers in Hucknall and Bulwell.

The company has also announced that, from next month, all of its current 14,500 store team members – including those in Hucknall and Bulwell – will receive pay five per cent rises ‘in recognition of their commitment and continued passion during the difficult times presented by the Covid-19 pandemic’.

Posting on its website, the company said: “Costa Coffee is looking to hire over 2,000 new team members in preparation for a busy festive season, with more store openings and higher consumer demand.

Costa wants to hire 2,000 new staff ahead of Christmas. Photo: Isabel Infantes/Getty Images

"These new team members will also benefit from the increased pay award.”