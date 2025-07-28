Just three days left to nominate for the Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards – Don’t miss out!

Winners celebrate at last year's awards event

The countdown is on – you only have until 8pm on Wednesday, July 30, to submit your nominations for the Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025.

With just three days to go, time is running out to shine a spotlight on the apprentices, employers, mentors, and training providers driving success across our region.

This prestigious annual event features 14 award categories, designed to recognise everyone from apprentices and employers, to mentors and training providers – this is your chance to gain well-deserved recognition on a regional stage.

Winning or being shortlisted for an award can be a powerful boost – raising profiles, opening doors, and reinforcing your commitment to skills and development.

Whether you're nominating yourself, a colleague, or someone you admire, now is the time to act.

Visit www.dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk to explore the categories and submit your entry before the Tuesday 8pm deadline.

Winners will be revealed at a celebratory awards evening on Thursday 2nd October at the The Village Hotel, Nottingham, with a welcome drink at 6:45pm, followed by dinner and the ceremony – a fantastic opportunity to network, reflect, and celebrate achievement.

For any questions not answered on the website, please contact our event manager at [email protected].

Let’s honour the passion, resilience, and drive shaping the future of apprenticeships across Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire – but don’t delay. Nominations close in just three days!