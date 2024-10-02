Leading Nottingham-based web business celebrates landmark anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading Nottingham-based website and digital marketing business, set up at the dawn of the internet, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month (October 2024).

Volute Limited was set up in 1999 at the founder Tim Ryan’s West Bridgford home but has grown over the years, now based in the city’s Lace Market area, with a team of creative and technical experts. The company’s foundation came only eight years after the internet arrived in 1991 when Sir Tim Berners-Lee published the first-ever website.

Volute provides web design and development, app creation, video and digital services to organisations nationally and internationally, with clients including NHS England, the Institute of Mental Health, University of Warwick and Rushcliffe Borough Council. About 70% of Volute’s work is within the NHS and healthcare sector, working with health commissioners, providers, research networks and academic partners.

Tim Ryan said: “When the business was launched, the internet was still in its infancy and social media networks like Myspace hadn’t even been invented. As a qualified architect, I had always been interested in elements of design and applied this to the growing digital landscape. From small beginnings, Volute has continued to expand over the years to the size of the business it is today.”

The Volute team is marking their 25th ‘silver’ anniversary by sending out gifts of Cadburys Heroes chocolates – a product also launched in 1999 – to clients and contacts and will be marking the launch day with an office celebration.

Volute is recognised within the industry for its great working relationships with clients and highly secure websites that are flexible, responsive, fully accessible, legally compliant and with an intuitive content management system to allow for easy editing.

The business is proud to have partnered with renewable energy suppliers and data centres to ensure that their web hosting, cooling and network is powered by 100% renewable energy.

Volute has been nominated for the 2024 East Midlands Chamber of Commerce award for ‘Excellence in Collaboration’ with the awards ceremony in November.