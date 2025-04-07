Lidl to start building new Hucknall store 'in the near future'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Supermarket giant Lidl has confirmed it will still be building its new store in the town ‘in the near future’.

Speculation over the store increased at the start of this month following a post on Hucknall community Facebook page that said work to start building the new store on the site of Hucknall Town FC’ former ground on Watnall Road would commence ‘early next month’.

Now, Lidl themselves have broken their silence on the project and, without saying when work would begin, confirmed that the project is still very much going ahead.

In a statement, they said: “Whilst exact timelines are yet to be determined, we are preparing to begin construction of the new Hucknall store in the near future and will continue to keep the community updated as things progress.”

Lidl says it is 'preparing to begin construction of its new Hucknall store in the near future'. Photo: Submitted

The news that company is still planning on building the store will come as a huge boost to the surrounding community, many of who had begun to fear it might not happen as the football moved into its new home on Aerial Way and a raft of new houses began appearing on the old ground site – but no sign of the promised supermarket, planning permission for which was granted back in 2021.

At the time there were some objections, most notably from Tesco, amid claims of inadequate assessment of the impact the store would have on town-centre trading.

It was also claimed that alternative sites – including the old Sandicliffe site on Portland Road and the Piggins Croft Car Park – hadn’t been explored.

Papers show that the only the Sandicliffe option was considered appropriate and Lidl did make an offer for the freehold of the site but this was rejected – and a new business has since moved on to the site.

Further delays came last year with extensive roadworks around the site before Christmas, which caused traffic chaos at the time.

However, these have now finished and now Lidl seem ready to start moving in soon.

Hucknall councillor Lee Waters (Ash Ind), said: "I am pleased that plans are well advanced and we would encourage Lidl to get on with their new store which will create jobs in Hucknall and we will be asking them to employ local people to follow the Ashfield Independent ethos of Hucknall jobs for Hucknall people.”