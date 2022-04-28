Linby firm is first UK dedicated rail company to receive social value distinction

The specialist contractor, whose English headquarters is in Linby, received the mark, which is awarded in recognition of the organisation's commitment to researching, measuring and reporting its social impact and value, in April.

Defined as ‘the impact created for society by the actions and legacy of an individual or organisation’, the trademark acknowledges a company’s influence on customers, communities, employees and the planet.

There are four levels to the mark: Commit, Forecast, Evaluate and Embed, with each recognising an increasing commitment to delivering true social value.

British beach volleyballers Javier (right) and Joaquin Bello are part of QTS' youth athletes scheme. Photo: Simon Jacobs

To achieve the accreditation, QTS Group completed a lengthy audit process and has made a series of pledges in line with the nine social themes that are aligned to the National TOMS Framework (2019) and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Within its pledges, QTS Group has committed to helping improve the physical and mental wellbeing of its staff, driving local jobs creation, transitioning to net-zero by 2050 and promoting diversity and inclusion across all areas of the business.

QTS currently runs several programmes and partnerships with organisations in both England and Scotland, aimed at delivering social value.

This includes its Youth Athletes Programme – QTS is currently sponsoring British No1 men’s beach volleyball pair Javier and Joaquin Bello – and a long-term partnership with the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative in Scotland.

It also supports five charities throughout the UK, chosen by its staff – Andy’s Man Club, The Kris Boyd Charity, Whiteleys Retreat, KIND and Samuel’s Smile.

More than 50 organisations have been accredited nationally, including some of the UK’s best-known names.

The Social Value Mark is awarded to values-driven organisations, that cultivate and recognise the highest known standards in values-led business by the Social Value Mark CIC, an independent social enterprise.

Alan McLeish, managing director at QTS said: “It is a huge honour to be the first dedicated rail business in the UK to have achieved this Social Value Quality Mark.

"I am very proud of our demonstrated history in helping to drive social value in the communities we live and work in, so it’s fantastic to have been publicly recognised for this.

“Our legacy is extremely important to us, so QTS is committed to creating a lasting positive, social, local and environmental impact through the way that we choose to act and operate as a business.

“It is really inspiring to see how passionate our team is about further increasing our positive impact on society, and monitoring our progress is a key part of this.

"We’re extremely proud of the work we have done so far and look forward to advancing our social value goals even further in 2022 and beyond.”

Richard Dickins, managing director of Social Value Quality Mark, added: “Today’s consumers increasingly make their decisions based on how companies treat their staff, the environment and society.

"Through the Quality Mark we cultivate and recognise the highest known standards in values-led business.

“This award recognises QTS’ outstanding commitment to create, report and embed social value.