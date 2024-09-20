Local public relations agency appointed as PR pros for Nottingham’s biggest Multi-Academy Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Archway Learning Trust has schools across the East Midlands.

Nottingham based agency, Eden Public Relations, has been appointed by the city’s largest multi-academy trust to deliver PR support for its schools across the East Midlands.

Archway Learning Trust, which educates one third of Nottingham’s secondary school children, is a multi-academy trust which prides itself on its courageously inclusive approach.

With 10 academies consisting of eight secondary schools, four with sixth forms, and two primaries, including the Bluecoat schools, The Nottingham Emmanuel School, Lees Brook Academy, The Long Eaton School and Alvaston Moor Academy, the trust educates children of all ages and backgrounds across Nottingham, Derby and Derbyshire.

Emily Winsor Russell and Sian Hampton

The partnership comes at an exciting time for Archway, with Eden helping the trust hit the headlines in September as it opened the doors on its new state of the art school, Bluecoat Trent Academy – a £30 million development constructed on the former Clarendon College site in Mansfield Road.

Director and Head of New Business at Eden PR, Emily Winsor-Russell, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be working with Archway - one of the East Midlands' most inspiring and ambitious academy trusts.

“Its commitment to challenging social disadvantage, building character and delivering educational excellence is a mission we are proud and honored to promote as we look ahead into the next academic year and beyond.

“With our carefully selected team of PR pros and wide raging experience spanning specialist education communications through to local journalism, we’re looking forward to using our expertise to raise the profile of Archway, its talented and passionate staff and its inspirational students in the regional and national media.”

Sian Hampton. Chief Executive at Archway Learning Trust, added: “We’re thrilled to be working with the Eden team, and taking a fresh and streamlined approach to our PR strategy.

“Eden has already helped us secure some excellent results following the opening of our brand new free school Bluecoat Trent Academy and we’re excited to see how the team can both support us and help us consolidate our position as one of the region’s leading multi academy trusts both on a local and national scale.”

Eden is a team of public relations and social media experts with a wealth of knowledge and exceptional track record across its B2B and B2C portfolios. The team combines a mix of communications professionals from a tapestry of backgrounds, from journalism and marketing to stakeholder comms and social media.